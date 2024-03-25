ATLANTIC
    • Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend

    Clearing a heavy March snowfall in Miramichi, N.B. (Courtesy: Linda and Raymond Sweeney) Clearing a heavy March snowfall in Miramichi, N.B. (Courtesy: Linda and Raymond Sweeney)
    Weekend storm reports and record

    A significant mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain fell in the Maritimes over the weekend.

    The snow broke some daily records for a March 23 in New Brunswick. While unofficial, sites that likely broke, or came close to, standing records include Woodstock (19.8 cm, 1991), Bathurst (34 cm, 1940), and Bas Caraquet (21.8 cm, 2023).

    A snowy and icy mix accumulated near or more than nine cm around the Fredericton area. Rain totals in the southwest of New Brunswick ranged 50 to 80 mm. Rain totals for Nova Scotia ranged 15 to 40 mm.

    Total precipitation, including snow, ice, and rain, amounted to eight to 32 mm for Prince Edward Island.

    Preliminary and unofficial snow and rain reports from the weekend.

    Risk of freezing rain

    A developing weather front moving in from the south returns a risk of freezing rain to the Maritimes.

    The risk is greatest in northern areas of New Brunswick Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A lower risk of freezing rain is indicated in the higher terrain of Cape Breton. The remainder of the Maritimes is mostly expected to have periods of rain, drizzle, and fog.

    A second rainy system is expected to bring wet weather into the Maritimes Thursday into Friday.

    A risk of freezing rain returns to the Maritimes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

