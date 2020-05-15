BAXTER'S CORNER, N.B. -- The closure of the borders in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island is creating complications for some -- including Adora Bustard, a recent university graduate who says she was left stuck in New Brunswick after being denied entry to her home province multiple times.

"When I first decided to come home, obviously we weren't expecting this to be a month, or multiple-month-long thing," Bustard said. "I was thinking, come home for a few weeks, finish my studies and head back to the Island."

But things didn't go as planned.

The 21-year-old, who just graduated from the University of P.E.I., came to visit her mom in Baxter's Corner, N.B., when the campus closed down.

But when she tried to get permission to go head back to the Island, and her apartment, she ran into trouble.

"It came back in within like two days, saying they denied my request to enter the province, because I wasn't technically a resident of the island because I didn't get my license changed over," Bustard said.

She lives on the island full-time and so appealed the decision, but says she was again denied.

"I sent my credit card statements with my address in P.E.I. on it, my CRA account address, and my T4," Bustard said. "I work there in the summer, but again it was denied. I think I appealed it like four of five times."

Bustard's mother, Victoria McCormick ran into the same road blocks.

"I called multiple times and I questioned them, and I said 'you're asking for this particular documentation, it's being provided we've proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is a resident of only Prince Edward Island and I don't understand why she's still being denied,'" McCormick said.

Bustard got some good news Thursday with word that she would be allowed to return, but would need to self-isolate for two weeks.

After this ordeal, she says she hopes the province reconsiders some of its regulations.

"I know I'm not the only student who goes to school out of province, and I know I'm not the only student who neglected to change their driver's licence over, so this already a stressful time, so why add to that stress," Bustard said.

A stressful time that appears to be finally coming to an end.