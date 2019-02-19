

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man who was found not criminally responsible for the murder of his common-law partner almost two years ago has been granted more freedom -- including the right to visit the island again.

Nova Scotia's Criminal Code Review Board handed down that decision a short time ago, and it's not sitting well with relatives of the victim, who say they'll launch a petition in the name of public safety.

Even after a four-and-a-half hour drive from Cape Breton, John Fraser and Kim Murphy have plenty of energy as they prepare for an early afternoon meeting of Nova Scotia's Criminal Code Review Board.

They make the trek in memory of John's cousin, Sarabeth Forbes, who lost her life at the hands of her partner.

“He is such a very dangerous man, and he should be kept up here until he is treated properly,” Murphy said.

There was shock and heartache in Gardiner Mines, N.S. as news of the murder spread in April 2017.

After a number of hearings, and reports from two psychiatrists, Richard MacNeil was found “not criminally responsible” in December of that year.

Court was told he'd been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012.

Housed at the East Coast Forensic Hospital since the murder, MacNeil has seen his privileges and freedoms gradually increase, and experts testified Tuesday that he was ready to start travelling home to spend time with his family there.

The board agreed.

“People in this hospital are treated, their illnesses brought under control, and then the emphasis is on getting them back into the community,” said Peter Lederman, chair of the Nova Scotia Criminal Code Review Board.

That didn’t sit well with Murphy.

“14 months?” she said. “I could break a hip and it takes longer to heal.”

Furious, the family has now vowed to launch a petition to convince the board to reverse the decision.

It’s a matter of “public safety,” they told the board.

“The minute somebody walks up to Richie MacNeil and says something to him that he doesn't like, he's going to react,” Murphy said. “I fear for everybody in Cape Breton right now. I'm just ... very fearful.”

As they got ready to make the long journey home, they vowed to fight on, trying to keep MacNeil from making the same trip anytime soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.