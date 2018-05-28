

The remains of a First World War solider found at a construction site in northern France have been identified as those of a member of New Brunswick’s 26th Canadian Infantry Battalion.

The Department of National Defence says the remains were discovered along with artifacts from the First World War in Lens, France in August 2016.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission was notified and took possession of the remains and artifacts, transporting them to a facility in Beaurains, France for safe-keeping.

The Casualty Identification Review Board used historical, genealogical, anthropological, archaeological, and DNA analysis to identify the remains of those of Pte. John “Jack” Henry Thomas.

DND says Thomas was born in Chewale, South Wales in 1989, but he grew up in Birch Ridge, N.B., where he worked as a farmer. He enlisted with the 115th Canadian Infantry Battalion in Saint John, at the age of 27, and later joined the 26th Canadian Infantry Battalion.

Thomas died during the Battle of Hill 70, which took place over 10 days in August 1917. He died on Aug. 19, 1917, at the age of 28.

The Battle of Hill 70 was the first major action fought by the Canadian Corps under a Canadian commander in the First World War. Roughly 2,100 Canadians lost their lives in the battle, but the Allies held onto the position until the end of the war. More than 1,300 Canadian Corps members killed during that battle have no known grave.

Members of Thomas’ family have been notified and Veterans Affairs is providing them with support as final arrangements are made.

Thomas will be buried by his regiment at the Loos British Cemetery, outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on Aug. 23. Members of his family and the Canadian government are expected to attend.