Remembering faces from the past: A tribute to New Brunswick war veterans

WOODSTOCK, N.B. -

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Woodstock, New Brunswick's Main Street is adorned with the faces and names of local veterans.

Ten years and over 100 banners later, Randy Leonard is the driving force behind a special tribute to Woodstock's veterans.

"This year I added 20 new banners to the big pile I already have," said Leonard.

"I'm pretty close to 100 banners now in the community, of First World War, Second World War, Korea, and Afghanistan."

Leonard admits the project is very personal to him.

"That's a new face up there," he said, pointing to a banner of his uncle who died 100 years ago.

"I was visiting his gravesite this summer and I looked at it and I realized that he had been gassed at the Somme in the First World War and they brought him home to Woodstock and he died in my grandmother and grandfather's home."

The banners make walking down Main Street somewhat of a history lesson for some, or perhaps more like memory lane for others.

"(I) look forward to seeing them each year as they come out," said Jeane Wilson, Woodstock resident.

"When we do our walks we look at all the pictures. We think it's a wonderful idea."

"They come down here and will walk up and down Main Street with their children and their grandchildren and it means a lot to them," said Leonard.

"They can point out to the younger generation who these folks were and what they did"

Leonard is proud that even after ten years interest in the project is still growing.

"I didn't think it would ever amount to this," he said.

"I'm pleased, the citizens of the community I know are pleased and I had two calls last night at home for people wanting to do their relatives next year."

He hopes the banners help people remember the thousands of Canadians who gave their lives.