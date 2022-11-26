Remembering hockey legend Borje Salming

The hockey world continues to mourn a Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Swedish pioneer who died this week after battling ALS.

But local advocates hope Borje Salming’s brave fight will put fundraising and research back on the front burner.

A hockey icon on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and a trailblazer for European talent are just two adjectives to describe Salming the hockey player. But one is used the most often: “Tough.”

“Without him, I don’t think you would see as many Swedes having prominent roles as captains and assistant captains in the NHL,” said professional hockey player Daniel Alfredsson.

Gruesome injuries couldn’t stop the Leafs legend, but his rapid decline after being diagnosed with ALS three months ago showed the world how cruel the disease can be.

Less than two weeks before his death, Salming was honoured one last time before the Toronto crowd. The head of the ALS Society of Canada, Tammy Moore, says it was a moment of awareness Canadians may remember for a long time.

"For somebody that they've known and they've seen him in such strength in his life, and then to see the realities of ALS for him,” said Moore.

Back in 2014, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million globally for ALS research, but that was almost a decade ago.

Shelley Brown MacDonald of Glace Bay, N.S., has been an ALS awareness advocate ever since her aunt died from the disease.

“It has faded into the background, which is unfortunate,” said MacDonald.

She added that while the ice bucket phenomenon was phenomenal, the cause is overdue to be top of mind again.

“For many, many families, ALS awareness is every day, not just a passing fad, or not one day,” said MacDonald.

“The equipment that’s required –- the wheelchair, the ceiling lift, the stair glide,” said Moore. “That’s not necessarily covered in the health-care system in each of the provinces across the country.”

Salming will be remembered for his Hall of Fame career and his final goodbye.

“Even though he was going through a lot and he was coming to the end, they all still rejoiced in the time they had to spend with him at the end, and how much he meant to them,” said hockey fan Dave LeBlanc.

The hope is his short but brave fight will have an impact that makes a difference.

“It brings to light the challenges that people with ALS face, but also the hope that exists when other people care,” said MacDonald.

Borje Salming was 71-years-old.