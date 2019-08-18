

CTV Atlantic





A service of remembrance was held on Sunday to honour those who died in the line of duty, or in service, at the former Pennfield Ridge Air Station, and at the nearby former army base, Camp Utopia.

Both sites were two major Second World War training camps.

Retired squadron leader, Bruce Carter, attended the ceremony to honour the fallen.

"It brings back memories, particularly as a New Zealander. There were a large number posted here and some of them lost their lives while training here," said Carter.

Carter, who is now 94-years-old, served with the New Zealand Air Force and trained at Pennfield Ridge Air Station in Charlotte County, under the British Commonwealth air training plan.

It was one of three schools of its kind built in New Brunswick.

"When I arrived in Canada I came through various stations and ended up here in a filling in capacity," said Carter. "My flight training started after I left here, but while I was in the station, I was helping out in the hangers and the other buildings."

"We had aircrew from Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Australia who served and trained here, and part of the reason for the service that we have is that 70 of that air crew and civilian employees of Pennfield, and another 15 at Utopia, died during the war," said Harold Wright, with Turnbull N.B. chapter, CAHS.

Construction on Camp Utopia – located only a few miles away from Pennfield Ridge - started in 1942 with camp facilities that included two cook houses, a drill hall, supply depot, fire station, a hospital, and more.

Troops started training at Utopia in 1943, getting ready for the invasions of Italy and Northwest Europe. At that time, it was the biggest military training facility in all of New Brunswick.

"Utopia would be the predecessor to base Gagetown today, so it was the major training base at that time," said Wright.

During the ceremony on Sunday, wreaths were laid at the base of a monument in Pennfield for those who lost their lives, and a minute of silence held in their memory.

"For their families, and for those of us that have been in the military, it's a way of recognizing the sacrifice and the service that they paid to our country to defend the democracy, and defend our freedoms, and defend our rule of law," said Bernard Cormier, with the Royal United Services Institute of New Brunswick.

"I'm glad that the services are still being held to remember those that lost their lives," said Carter.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall