For the second time this month, the Newfoundland ferry was called upon to help a boat in distress in the Cabot Strait.

This time, it was a sailboat captain from Chicago and his dog. Earlier this month, three fishermen were plucked from the water after their boat caught fire.

On Tuesday, Andrew Bunn and his dog Atticus were happy to be back on dry land after a close call Monday in the North Atlantic.

It was early afternoon when the 12-metre sailboat got into trouble in rough waters, about 20 nautical miles off Cape Breton.

The 41-year-old Bunn signaled the Coast Guard for help, but the first vessel on scene as Marine Atlantic's MV Highlanders, which was en route from North Sydney to Port-aux-Basques.

“I didn't see the ferry until they were up on me,” Bunn said. “They just came in fairly quietly and blew their horn.”

Bunn refused to abandon his boat.

The ferry stayed on scene a couple of hours until a Coast Guard vessel arrived and towed the sailboat to safety in Sydney.

The bow of the boat is battered and there is significant damage to the sails, rigging, and mast, a testament to the awesome power of nature.

It was just two weeks ago that a similar scenario played out in the Cabot Strait – albeit with a dramatic rescue.

Then, a Marine Atlantic ferry came to the aid of three fishermen who had been bobbing in the ocean after their boat had caught fire.

The three-man crew out of Waycobah First Nation was plucked from the water by the MV Leif Ericson.

Marine Atlantic says no one can recall their ferries taking part in two rescues this close together.

These two cases prove the value of making sure their crews are prepared.

“Our crews receive significant training and we do practise exercises and drills continuously to ensure that we have the skills available if we are confronted with this type of situation,” said Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic.“And, thankfully, over the last couple of weeks, our crews have been there ready to respond.”

Bunn says he'll likely remain in Cape Breton a couple of weeks until repairs are made.

“There's a genuine warmth and kindness to people, generally,” Bunn said. “And I find that often amongst brethren sailors or boaters that's often the case."

Bunn also says if he can help another mariner in distress someday, he'd be happy to pay it forward.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.