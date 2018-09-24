

For the second time in two weeks, a Newfoundland ferry has assisted in the rescue of a vessel.

Marine Atlantic’s MV Highlanders was heading from Sydney to Port aux Basques when the Coast Guard asked the ferry to assist a sailboat approximately 20 nautical miles north of Sydney. According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, the sailboat had stopped working and had a hole in the haul above the water line.

When the ferry and a Cormorant helicopter arrived, the man, who was only accompanied by his dog, refused to leave the vessel. The ferry waited with the man until the Coast Guard arrived at 5:15 p.m. and towed him to Sydney.

The rescue put the ferry and its 150-or-so passengers about three-to-four hours behind schedule.

Two weeks ago, a passing Marine Atlantic ferry, the MV Leif Ericsson, rescued three fishermen in the Cabot Strait after their boat caught fire.

