Time is running out for residents of Moncton's tent city after being handed an eviction notice by the city that has ordered them to be out no later than Wednesday.

This comes after the city has allowed them to camp out for months on Albert Street.

This spring, homeless citizens around Moncton developed what is now known as "tent city" prompting several complaints by area residents and businesses.

Those who set up their tents were eventually granted permission by the city to stay until a new homeless shelter down the street opened its doors. That shelter, which was expected to open Aug. 1, has yet to set an opening day.

"Yeah, it's costing the city money, but by putting these people out, they're going to re-locate somewhere," said tent city resident Mike Babineau. "There will be another problem at that place and I'm disappointed and not impressed with the city doing this to us."

The city has been paying for security, lighting and Port-A-Potties, forking out around $70,000 a month.

However that is now coming to an end as the city heads towards a zero-tolerance for encampments around Moncton.

While the city has made it clear that Wednesday is eviction day, they're also urging residents of tent city to visit one of the existing shelters where beds are available and if not, to find some other lodging that will protect them from the upcoming colder weather -- away from both public and private property.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.