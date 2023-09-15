Residents of southwest Nova Scotia preparing for Lee's arrival

Beyond the edge of southwest Nova Scotia, Hurricane Lee is barreling in.

You wouldn’t know by the sunshine Friday, but by Saturday, Lee could land in Yarmouth County.

“I think that was the scariest piece you know as you’re following the last week and you see that track and it’s heading right for us,” said Pam Mood, mayor of Yarmouth.

Fishermen are readying to face it, especially at high tide.

“Expect for the worse that’s all you can do,” said Chad Ellis who added triple the lines to his boat at a wharf in Yarmouth. “This is our livelihood so if something happens to this, and you got crews behind you so you got to really take care of it.”

A region that’s no stranger to storms had its power knocked out during Dorian but last year it dodged Fiona. This time, people in the area are bracing.

“I’m afraid of it. I live in a trailer and I’m hoping my trailer stays up, people have to take this seriously,” said resident Kenneth Dalton.

Ferry crossings to Maine are cancelled. Grocery stores were busy as shoppers plan to settle in.

“Just easy things to eat like salad and pizza and yogurt,” said Cathy Muise.

Yarmouth’s mayor is warning people to be ready to go 72 hours without power.

“You have a responsibility as an individual to make sure you have food and water, your medication, those things lined up,” she said.

Mood said the town is doing what it can to prepare. Public Works crews will be out in full force and emergency management staff are ready.

