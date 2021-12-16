Ricotta Gnocchi with Squash, Sage and Feta Recipe
Prep Time: Under 20 minutes
Ready In: Under 15 minutes
Serves: 4 as a main, 6 as a starter
Ingredients:
- 475 g (1 tub) Tre Stelle Traditional Ricotta or Extra Smooth Ricotta
- 4 large eggs
- 2 ½ cups (375 g) all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
- ½ tsp fine salt
- 4 cups (1L) diced fresh butternut squash, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm)pieces(about 650 g)
- 3 Tbsp (45 ml) olive oil or butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tbsp (45 ml) chopped fresh sage (or 2 tsp/10 mL dried)
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) halved grape or cherry tomatoes
- 3 oz (90 g) Tre Stelle Crumbled Feta
- Salt and pepper, for seasoning
Directions:
- To make the gnocchi, beat the ricotta in a large mixing bowl by hand and beat in the eggs, one at a time.
- Add the flour and salt and stir until evenly combined.
- Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface and knead for a minute until no longer sticky.
- Divide the dough into 4 pieces.
- Roll each piece into a 16-inch rope about 1-inch (2.5 cm) thick.
- Cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces and transfer to a flour-dusted baking tray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat.
- Add the diced squash and boil for about 6 minutes, until almost tender.
- Drop the gnocchi into the same boiling water and cook for 5 minutes more, until the gnocchi floats to the top of the water.
- Drain the gnocchi and squash in a colander.
- Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add the garlicand sageand stir one minute.
- Add the gnocchi and squash to the pan along with the tomatoes and stir to coat with the oil.
- Season to taste.
- Spoon the gnocchi into pasta bowls or a serving bowl and sprinkle the crumbled feta on top.
- Serve immediately.