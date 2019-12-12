HALIFAX -- Ride sharing services may be making an appearance in Halifax sooner rather than later.

Data from a recent staff report shows Halifax residents are in favour of ride sharing apps. Out of the 30,000 people who responded to the city survey, 88 per cent were in favour of ride sharing services in the HRM.

Joachim Stroink welcomes the services, and shared his thoughts with the transportation committee on Thursday.

"If I'm in Montreal, or Boston, or New York, I've always jumped in because it's safe, and it's easy, and it's quick," said Stroink. "And I like the fact that I'm paid for upfront, and it's not that I'm trying to find cash or credit in the cab."

Those were just some of the pro's Halifax Regional Municipality found in their report. They also hope there will be more female drivers, and more accessible services.

A lobbyist for Uber said they look forward to working with the city, but they aren't sure about the regulations HRM is asking for, including a fee-per-ride that would go to a city accessible transit fund.

"We think that the 20 cents, based on what we think will be the ultimate licensing and enforcement requirements, is far too high," said Uber lobbyist, Kim Wright.

Councillors also pushed back when Uber representatives said their drivers should not have to undergo a vulnerable sector check.

"Because you are not dealing full-time or in a significant way with children, or other vulnerable persons," said Wright. "So, in fact, many police forces will say that you do not require it for either taxi or ride sharing services."

Instead, Uber representatives argued the app is often a safer alternative because of the tracking abilities of the technology.

The cities transportation standing committee passed the motion on Thursday, with one change. They will request that the province allow drivers to hold a regular class five license, instead of a class four license, which all taxi drivers are required to have.

Now that the committee has greenlighted ride sharing apps in Halifax, it lies in the hands of the Halifax Regional council for a final debate.

If everything goes to plan, Halifax could see ride sharing services as early as Spring 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff