Right whale entangled in Gulf of St. Lawrence, east of Miscou Island, N.B.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced there is an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Tuesday.

The whale was spotted by a DFO science team amongst a group of right whales, east of Miscou Island, N.B., on Saturday.

DFO’s Marine Mammal Response Program and partners continue to monitor the adult male whale known as Dropcloth. A rescue attempt will be made if weather and sea conditions allow.

The type of gear the whale is entangled in has not been identified. Fishing gear and its origin are typically identified after removal and confirmed by investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.