HALIFAX -- Police say a man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a New Brunswick school has been arrested without incident in Amherst, N.S.

The RCMP in both provinces have confirmed Janson Bryan Baker has been taken into custody.

12:01 p.m. Janson Bryan Baker has been arrested without incident and is in custody. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 6, 2021

Police have arrested Jansen Bryan Baker in Amherst. Police would like to thank the public for its cooperation. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 6, 2021

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated shortly. A previous version is below.

A vehicle driven by a New Brunswick shooting suspect has been found across the border in Nova Scotia.

The vehicle was found by local police in Amherst, N.S., Wednesday morning, but the suspect, who is believed to be armed, still has not been located.

Amherst police say the vehicle appears to have been abandoned and there is no indication that there is an immediate threat at this time.

New Brunswick RCMP are working with Nova Scotia RCMP and the Amherst Police Department as they continue the search for 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker.

Baker is wanted in connection with a shooting outside Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B.

Amherst is located roughly 70 kilometres southeast of Moncton and is close to the New Brunswick border.

Police confirm they responded to a shooting outside the school around 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday and a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CTV News has learned the injured person is a teacher who also coaches the boys’ basketball team. He was leaving the school after a practice around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted and shot by a man who tried to rob him.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that they are still looking for Baker and will be providing updates on social media as needed.

Police say Baker is believed to be carrying firearms “with intent to use them." They also said early Wednesday morning that residents in the Greater Moncton area could “go about their everyday business but with caution.”

Police first issued an alert to the Greater Moncton area Tuesday evening, advising that they were searching for an armed man in connection with the shooting.

Police continued to provide updates on social media overnight and Wednesday morning, confirming that the search for Baker was ongoing.

Baker has brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and face.

Police initially said he may be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows and New Brunswick licence plate JUN 296.

They warn that Baker should not be approached if spotted. Anyone who spots Baker is urged to call 911 immediately.

SCHOOLS CLOSED AS A PRECAUTION

All schools in New Brunswick’s Anglophone East School District will remain closed Wednesday as a precaution while Baker remains at large.

In the Francophone South School District, schools in Moncton and Dieppe are also closed.

In a note to families, Jason Reath, the principal of Riverview High School, confirmed there was a “serious incident” on the property -- after students had been dismissed for the day -- and that someone had been injured.

Reath said Riverview High School is working with the RCMP and will provide support to students who need it.