Rockwool Sail Grand Prix makes Canadian debut in Halifax this June
The Rockwool Sail Grand Prix will make its Canadian debut in Halifax this June.
SailGP’s F50 racing boats will cut a course in the Halifax harbour between Georges Island and the MacDonald Bridge.
Billy Gooderham, whose hometown is Halifax, will be the flight controller for the competition.
“SailGP is really tail boat racing reimagined. They turbo charge the speeds,” says Gooderham. “It’s rally sort of racing on the edge.”
His team includes four people, led by driver Phil Robertson.
Gooderham says Halifax will be a great spot for the race because the city really supports its sports teams and events. He adds SailGP is a huge spectacle.
“When you have 10 boats, all of them are 50 feet long, speeds up to a 100 kilometres an hour, it really is a Grand Prix weekend,” he says.
FILE - Skipper Jimmy Spithill, left, and tactician Ben Ainslie, second from left, run to the other side of Oracle Team USA after rounding the first mark during the ninth race of the America's Cup sailing event against Emirates Team New Zealand, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in San Francisco. Star skipper Jimmy Spithill says he is leaving the United States SailGP Team because it has been sold to a new group and that he plans to start a new Italian team for Season 5 starting in late 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
According to Gooderham, part of what makes the race interesting is that every team has the same “piece of machinery on the start line.” They also share the same information as the race goes on. Collectively, the boats transmit up to about 30,000 data points a second, and every boat has access to all that information.
“It’s really hard to keep secrets, so it means that the team that wins at the end of the weekend, it’s done so based on the skill of the athletes and not the size of the pocket book,” he says.
His position as flight controller is very unqiue to SailGP, says Gooderham. Using 43 dials and buttons at his control, he sits in what he calls a “fox hole.” His goal is to fly the boat somewhere between a meter and a meter and a half out of the water so it can reach up to 100 kilometres an hour.
Billy Gooderham speaks with CTV News on Feb. 19, 2024.
The driver physically steers the boat, Gooderham says.
“He’s the one who decides where we’re going to be on the race course, how we’re going to interact tactically with the nine other teams, whereas I’m in charge of making sure that he has the horsepower and the boat speed to be able to put the boat where he wants to put it,” says Gooderham.
“Basically, I have the gas pedal and (the driver) has the brakes,” he says.
Weather conditions
In case of bad weather, the boats can adjust to the amount of wind they get, says Gooderham, and there are multiple ways to reach the speeds the sailors want to reach.
“We’re not just fair weather sailors. If it’s cold, we have warm gear. If it’s warm, we have cooler gear,” he says. “And then we also have a ton of technical clothing that makes it so no weather’s a problem.”
USA SailGP Team helmed by Jimmy Spithill capsizes during a practice session ahead of the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez, France, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (SailGP via AP)
Gooderham says a wind speed of 35 kilometres an hour is the sweet spot, where the boats are at maximum speed but very controllable.
“So we’ll hope for that,” he says.
Growing up sailing
Gooderham says he grew up in a sailing family — his grandfather went to the Olympics multiple times and his father was involved in cup programs, including one that happened in Halifax in the 80s.
A national team member for four years in his early 20s, Gooderham says he’s been a professional sailor for nearly a decade now.
“It’s kind of the family business,” he says.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties recommend criminal charge in 2021 crane collapse that killed 5 in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Judge to set prison sentences for YouTube mom Ruby Franke and business partner in child abuse case
A Utah judge will set prison sentences Tuesday for Ruby Franke, a mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers,” and her business partner after they admitted to physically and emotionally abusing Franke’s children.
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest
A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. Police to provide update on deadly shooting at Toronto bus stop
Toronto police will be providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the fatal shooting of a man at a bus stop in North York over the weekend.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest
A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Sunalta
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Sunalta on Monday night.
-
Impact of new flood maps the focus of Calgary town hall meeting
The City of Calgary is hosting an online town hall to explain how new draft flood maps will impact development.
-
Calgary weather: Expect more melting this week, before a cool down starts on Monday
Calgary roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be messy this week with daytime highs two to six-degrees above seasonal and overnight lows six to nine degrees warmer than average.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Quebec demands more money from Ottawa to help with asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Edmonton
-
2 shot at by pair of people in southeast Edmonton: police
Two people were shot in Mill Woods Monday evening.
-
'They don't make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
London
-
'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
-
High levels of carbon monoxide send 4 people to hospital
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
-
Huron, South Bruce OPP respond to ‘serious’ collision near Lucknow, Ont.
A road closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a “serious” collision east of Lucknow Tuesday morning, OPP said.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
Open space, economic depression and a landfill: Why there are abandoned cars in the Assiniboine Forest
If you are going for a run through the Assiniboine Forest, you might be surprised to come across some abandoned cars.
Ottawa
-
No tickets issued during rally marking 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary, Ottawa Bylaw says
Bylaw Services officers issued no tickets during a rally in downtown Ottawa to mark the two-year anniversary of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,' but officials say the investigation continues into the "illegal discharge of fireworks" Saturday night.
-
Here's how long it takes to save up for a down payment in Ottawa if you're single
It would take five months for a single person earning the average income and living in Ottawa to save the down payment to buy a condominium in the capital, according to a report by ZOOCASA.
-
Ottawa person suffers non-life threatening injuries following stabbing on Rideau Street, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on Rideau Street Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
-
Sask. premier back in India for trade mission
Premier Scott Moe has travelled to India on a trade mission almost exactly a year since the province’s last trip to the subcontinent became mired in questions over travel expenses.
Vancouver
-
Mounties recommend criminal charge in 2021 crane collapse that killed 5 in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
LIVE @ 10:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 10:15 A.M. Prime Minister in Vancouver to make housing announcement alongside Eby, Sim
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver today, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.
-
Metro Vancouver skiers flock to B.C. Interior amid dismal snow conditions at home
Skiers and snowboarders from British Columbia's Lower Mainland flocked to the province's Interior over the long weekend due to dismal snow conditions at Metro Vancouver's local ski hills.
Regina
-
Sask. premier back in India for trade mission
Premier Scott Moe has travelled to India on a trade mission almost exactly a year since the province’s last trip to the subcontinent became mired in questions over travel expenses.
-
'A very crucial tool': Moose Jaw police search for missing canine ballistic vest
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing ballistic vest – used by one of its police service dogs (PSD).
-
'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties recommend criminal charge in 2021 crane collapse that killed 5 in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Lisa Beare fills B.C. portfolio vacated by Selina Robinson, who quit over Gaza remark
British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.
-
LIVE @ 10:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 10:15 A.M. Prime Minister in Vancouver to make housing announcement alongside Eby, Sim
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver today, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.