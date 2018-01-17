

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - An Elections Nova Scotia report is recommending the government move to clear up voter confusion around the withdrawal of candidates after nominations close.

During last spring's provincial election campaign that happened in the case of three candidates -- one from each party.

Chief electoral officer Richard Temporale says the Elections Act doesn't offer solutions, leaving voters uninformed about an affected candidate's status.

Temporale recommends that a legislated process be put in place to address the situation.

The report also recommends the introduction of e-voting for out-of-province military members, and flexibility to allow people to opt out of reporting their sex when registering to vote.

The report says the province has made changes in how gender identity is recorded in government documents such as driver's licences, and as a result the idea that sex be recorded for voter's lists should be changed from mandatory to optional.