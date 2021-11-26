RV fire temporarily shuts down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher, N.S.

HALIFAX -

An RV fire temporarily shut down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher Friday afternoon.



Nova Scotia RCMP were called around 3 p.m. to the fire, which was between exits 38 and 39. The local fire department also responded to the scene.



Video obtained by CTV News shows flames engulfing the RV, which is pulled off to the side of the road. RCMP told CTV News the driver, who is from Ontario, was not injured during the fire and neither were their four dogs.



The highway was shut down for approximately two and a half hours.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.