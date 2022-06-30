Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day.
The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 during Wednesday's championship game.
A celebratory parade was held Thursday in uptown Saint John during the noon hour, featuring the team raising the cup to a crowd of thousands.
Wednesday night's final was played to a capacity crowd inside TD Station. Bars and restaurants around the city were filled and two public viewing areas were located at Market Square and the Area 506 Container Village.
A firework presentation was held on the Saint John waterfront shortly after the big win.
Jessica Daly, who was at the Area 506 Container Village on Wednesday night, said the win was the perfect way to mark her return to the city after roughly 14 years.
"We just moved back and this is such a way to celebrate," said Daly. "We're so proud of our team."
The Sea Dogs also won the Memorial Cup in 2011. Their win on Wednesday marks the sixth time a QMJHL team has won the Memorial Cup in the last 10 tournaments.
The 2020 and 2021 Memorial Cup events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team was considered an underdog going into the tournament, after a first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.
"It's been a challenging playoff series for sure," said Sea Dogs fan Denise Gallant, following the final win. "The coaching change was absolutely what was needed, so this win was very, very sweet."
With files from The Canadian Press
