

CTV Atlantic





The mayor of Saint John was among those who showed up to protest, when members of a far-right political party showed up at City Hall on Friday.

Representatives of the National Citizens Alliance have been making their way around the region and have been met by protesters on several occasions.

In Saint John, dozens of protesters showed up in front of City Hall to rally against the NCA.

“I've read the NCA's platform and honestly it made me physically ill,” said protester Alicia Robichaud.

A line of police officers separated protesters from two members of the right-wing political party -- including founder Steven Garvey, who spoke to the crowd with a bullhorn.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling was among the group. He says he doesn't want the NCA in the city.

“I’m very concerned that we have about 12-plus police officers here today,” Darling said. “The people of Saint John will pay for that. I think a bill should go to this group today because clearly they're inciting the need to have this many police officers here.”

Friday’s was smaller than the one in Halifax last weekend that saw two protesters arrested.

The NCA group was booked at the Branch 69 Legion in Saint John, but that event was cancelled.

“Ithink this event speaks volumes that our town does not condone intolerance, that we welcome immigrants and we don't welcome the likes of this group,” said protester Dawn Robichaud.

Gloria Halverson also joined the protest against the NCA.

“I’ve served my country, my father served, he was there on D-Day,” said Halverson. “My other sisters and brothers have not served to promote this. To have this kind of stuff come back.”

The protesters wanted to make it clear that the group is not welcome in Saint John.

On the outskirts of the city, in the town of Quispamsis, Mayor Gary Clark was criticized for a Facebook post in which he said that though he doesn't agree with their views, a booking for the NCA at the Q-Plex Friday night would be allowed to stand. The mayor invokes the New Brunswick Human Rights Act as the rationale for not cancelling the event.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.