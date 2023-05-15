Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review

A week after the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced a review of Policy 713 those who would be affected by any potential changes are speaking out.

“Unless they add anything that would protect our LGBTQ+ youth more, I don’t think they would need to change anything in it,” says Grade 12 student Islay Howard.

Hundreds of students from the Saint John, St. Malachy’s Memorial, Simonds, and Harbour View High Schools walked out of class Monday to rally in King’s Square to protest a review of the policy.

Initially introduced in 2020, Policy 713 aims to create a safe, welcoming, inclusive and affirming school environment for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Saint John High School’s Logan Martin helped co-organize the walkout between the four institutions.

“We had an ‘Oh, my God’ moment when we looked behind us and saw a whole line behind us on King Street,” says Martin. “It feels amazing.”

“I have seen people across the entire gender spectrum and sexuality spectrum everywhere,” says Grade 11 student Xander Perkins. “It’s amazing to see so much support.”

Grade 10 student Cadence Anthony has many worries when it comes to the review and is hopeful for no changes.

“I was really worried I wouldn’t be able to go by the gender I prefer to be as and be gender-correct with my pronouns and such when I’m in class,” says Anthony. “That’s something that makes me feel a lot safer when I’m in school.”

Others fear this could undo much of the work the LGBTQIA+ community has fought for over the years.

“This could start a wave of hatred in Canada,” fears Grade 10 student Liam Dow. “It could be disastrous for trans youth and their mental health.”

Howard noted for many students, school is their safe space.

“They’re able to come into school every day and they don’t have to worry about anyone saying anything to them or anyone hurting them. It just makes sure everyone can have a positive learning environment.”

“Policy 713 sets up the bare minimum requirements,” according to Martin. “That’s the bare minimum, just what’s barely needed. It doesn’t set out any extra additives or anything. For us, this is really important to ensure the safety of our LGBTQ+ youth within our schools.”

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission Chair Claire Roussel-Sullivan has released a written statement on the policy review, calling on the province to “uphold the culture of respect, equality, and dignity of all persons.”

“These rights are here to stay,” Roussel-Sullivan said. “The government has a moral, legal, and constitutional obligation to protect and promote these human rights, and to educate New Brunswickers that these rights and obligations apply equally to all persons in our province. Furthermore, as a society, all of us need to demonstrate awareness and respect for our shared human rights values.”

Education and Early Childhood Development Minster Bill Hogan could not be reached by CTV News Atlantic for comment on Monday.