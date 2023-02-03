Saint John police, Canada Post, seize 34 grams of fentanyl-like substance

The Saint John Police Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit, along with Canada Post postal inspectors, intercepted and seized 34 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl.

Police say the seizure happened on Jan. 5 as part of an ongoing investigation.

The force believes the fentanyl was destined to be sold at street level in Saint John, N.B.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.