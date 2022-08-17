Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation

Saint John Police are investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police allege three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.

Breau was given first aid on scene, before being transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers are canvassing the areas of Charles Street, Garden Street, Hazen Street and Coburg Street. Traffic is expected to be diverted while police attend the scene.

In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford. Police wouldn’t say what, if any role, that was having on its investigation.

“The Major Crime Unit has been developing a list of suspects based on information that we are receiving and continue to receive," said Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has cellphone photographs or video, dash-cam footage, or video surveillance between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.