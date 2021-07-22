HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating after a senior was the victim of a theft in his home.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force says officers were called to an uptown apartment on July 20, and were notified by the family that a woman, claiming to be a nurse, came into the home and stole several items.

The male victim was not injured.

Saint John police remind anyone receiving home health care to ensure their support workers credentials are up to date and to contact their health care provider and police if something seems suspicious.