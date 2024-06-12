Saint John police investigating armed robbery

The Saint John Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with an armed robbery on the east side of the city.

According to a news release from police, two male suspects allegedly pulled a knife on an employee and stole a quantity of merchandise from a business in the 500-block of Westmorland Road on Tuesday around 8:05 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old victim observed two male suspects enter the business at roughly 7:25 p.m.

The two suspects went through the business and filled carts with merchandise, and as they attempted to leave without paying, the victim intervened and one of the males allegedly presented a knife in a threatening manner, said the release.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a grey Ford Fusion that did not have any license plates.

The first suspect was described as a shorter male wearing a black hat, a pair of black sunglasses, black sweater, black shorts and black and green sneakers.

The second male was taller with a heavier build, wearing a grey hat and a black jump suit.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

