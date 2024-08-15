Saint John Police, New Brunswick R.C.M.P. warn against rise in 'Grandparent Scams'
Multiple police services in New Brunswick are warning residents about a rise in "grandparent scams."
Both the New Brunswick RCMP and the Saint John Police Force are warning residents of an increased number of complaints to the authorities on this scam. Generally, fraudsters call seniors (and others) posing to be a police officer, lawyer, or another authoritative figure stating their grandchild is either in an accident or in jail and needs cash immediately to help them out.
“I believe the more that we get the message out there that this type of thing is happening our area, the more people are aware of it, the better it's going to be for preventing that type of thing from happening,” says Saint John police staff sergeant Matthew Weir.
He says there are a number of ways people can protect themselves from the Grandparent scam, or any scam attempt for that matter.
When speaking with a fraudsters over the phone, it is important to verify the story in question. Scammers bank on making their victim panic in a way that will make them want to help there loved one quickly without taking time to process the situation presented. You should ask the caller personal questions that only a loved one would know, and confirm who you are speaking with before offering any help. People should also never send money to someone you don’t know or trust, and never give personal information to the caller.
“I think most importantly is that we all take the time to speak with our friends and our family and engage with the seniors that are in our lives to make them aware of this type of thing that's going on,” says Weir.
Executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights, Cecile Cassista, says the amount of scams happening targeting seniors is a concern. She says fraudsters target this demographic due their loneliness and vulnerability.
She adds she recently spoke with a bank manager who notes of how many panicked seniors they have seen in recent months trying to withdraw large amounts of cash at the fraudster’s request. Many of whom don’t realize they are being scammed until it is too late.
“Not too long ago we had a situation where a lady just did (get scammed) in Riverview,” Cassista recalls. “She spent all day, getting her walker in and out of the car, going to the various institutions, getting money out and she lost $12,000.”
Both Cassista and Weir urge residents to report any incident to the police, with Weir pointing out the real number of those impacted by scams is likely much higher than police are aware of due to people being embarrassed to come forward with their story.
Saint John police say if you do receive a call that you believe may be a scam to hang up immediately and call whoever the person is claiming to be, whether that is another family member of officer of the law.
The RCMP also urges residents to report any scam attempts to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, who have information online on how to better protect yourself from being scammed.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Forecast for Ernesto says hurricane will track 'well south' of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads
The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
Lions filmed playing with camera hidden in enclosure
A pride of lions at the Oregon Zoo had a great time playing around with a hidden camera they found in their habitat.
Joe Biden is endorsing term limits for some U.S. judges. Should Canada's court system do the same?
U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed term limits for Supreme Court justices. Could this be something we see in Canadian courts?
August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here's how to watch
The first of four supermoons this year rises next week, providing tantalizing views of Earth’s constant companion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
-
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, Southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
-
What's new at the CNE this year? Here's what you need to know
It's about time to head down to The Ex, but what will be new this year? Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
-
Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident
A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
Poor air quality prompts City of Edmonton extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated the extreme weather response due to poor air quality in the region.
-
4 arrested in connection to home invasion, drive-by-shooting in northeast Edmonton
Four people are facing dozens of charges after a home invasion and drive-by-shooting earlier this year.
Montreal
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
-
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
-
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Steve Begin to declare bankruptcy
Former Montreal Canadiens player Steve Bégin announced Thursday that he must declare bankruptcy. The 46-year-old ex-hockey player confirmed the news in a Facebook post.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
'We don't do back to school, we do Halloween': Ottawa family celebrating holiday ahead of schedule
While the warm weather lingers, some residents are already feeling the spine-tingling in anticipation of Halloween.
-
Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa
A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the back end was "almost touching the road" was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.
London
-
One person arrested following alleged stabbing incident: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested one man following an incident in the area of Indian Road near Exmouth Street on Thursday morning.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
-
Search for missing Barrie boy ends
Police in Barrie have ended their search for a young boy nearly three hours after he was reported missing on Thursday.
-
Police arrest suspects in 2023 homicide of beloved restauranteur
Nearly one year after a fatal assault on beloved community member and restauranteur Sharif Rahman, Owen Sound police announced a significant development in the homicide investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Highway 400 in Parry Sound reopens following fatal crash
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say. The highway has reopened, police said Thursday afternoon.
-
Sault Ste. Marie suspect smashed 74 parking meters, causing $40K damage
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on video smashing dozens of parking meters, stealing change and causing more than $40,000 in damage.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Kitchener archer reflects on his Olympic journey
Eric Peters is back home in Kitchener after showcasing his archery skills at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Windsor
-
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
-
Two suspects charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Amherstburg
Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash near Kingsville
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
Winnipeg's rent sees fastest growth year-over-year in Canada: report
Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
-
Regina man faces attempted murder charge in connection to June assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.
-
Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes
Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena partner cancels appearance at committee
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
Vancouver
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Nearly $100K in Lululemon merchandise recovered from B.C. theft ring, police say
Transit police have recovered nearly $100,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise from an alleged theft ring in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Cause of massive Metro Vancouver industrial fire can’t be determined: officials
The cause of a massive fire that started at a warehouse and engulfed a wooden trestle in Metro Vancouver in June will never be known, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
A workplace investigation into a firefighter's death in a utility vehicle crash last year in northern British Columbia has blamed a series of failures by the BC Wildfire Service, in the second such report to emerge in two days.
-
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
-
Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression
Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.