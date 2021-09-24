HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

Saint John Police Force says, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers were notified that 28-year-old Jesse McMullen failed to abide by his statutory release conditions.

According to police, McMullen failed to meet his mandatory curfew and return to his assigned residence, where he is serving a three year, eight month and three day sentence for robbery and disguise with intent.

Police describe McMullen as five-foot-seven-inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on McMullen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.