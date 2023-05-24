Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Joseph Antoine was issued on Wednesday.

Antoine was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

He is serving a sentence of two years, nine months and five days for:

possession of a firearm with ammunition

possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

flight from a peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

obstruct public/peace officer

fail to comply with a probation order, operation while prohibited

theft under $5,000

Antoine is described as six-feet and 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue, black and white Polaris jacket, a maroon Nike t-shirt, blue Adidas sweatpants, and black running shoes.

Police are warning the public not to approach Antoine.

They also say he has family in Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information on Antoine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

