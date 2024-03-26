Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 36-year-old Shane Schrader.

Police say Schrader failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John.

He is a serving a six-year, 11-month and nine-day sentence for convictions of:

assault causing bodily harm

two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon at an unauthorized place

unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle

unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

mischief in relation to other property

discharging a firearm reckless life/safety

Schrader is described as five-foot-six inches tall and 163 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his left hand that says “902” and “LOVE” and a dragon on his right shoulder.

The Saint John Regional Police Force is warning the public not to approach Schrader.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

