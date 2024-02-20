Saint John police seek public’s assistance in tent fire investigation

The Saint John Police Force is requesting the public’s assistance in a tent fire investigation.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a tent fire in a parking lot between Waterloo Street and Exmouth Street, according to a news release from police.

Allegedly, four people were in the tent when it caught fire.

“(W)itnesses heard something hit the tent before it caught fire and then heard a vehicle speed away,” police wrote in the release.

No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case, or anyone with video footage of the incident, to contact police at 1-506-648-3333 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.

