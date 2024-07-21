ATLANTIC
    • Targeting tip theft: Worker’s Action Centre works to stop employers from grabbing workers gratuities

    The Worker’s Action Centre held an information session on the Halifax waterfront to raise awareness about tip theft. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News) The Worker’s Action Centre held an information session on the Halifax waterfront to raise awareness about tip theft. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)
    An information session was held on the Halifax waterfront Sunday to raise awareness about tip theft.

    “We see this is a very widespread problem. We put out a survey and 73 per cent of respondents said that they had some kind of experience with tip theft,” says Sydnee Blum of the Worker’s Action Centre.

    Blum and colleagues were informing people about what she calls the dishonest practice of employers helping themselves to their worker’s gratuities. It’s something that isn’t illegal in Nova Scotia.

    “Because tips aren’t considered wages, it’s not illegal for an employer to deduct for things like dining and dashing or a broken plate so employers see this as a way to cover their costs,” Blum says. “If you give a tip you want that to go to the person you were tipping, you don’t want the owners to take a cut, right?”

    The Worker’s Action Centre held an information session on the Halifax waterfront to raise awareness about tip theft. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)

    With the cost of living as high as it is, Blum says workers can’t afford to lose out on the cash customers leave for them.

    “Workers in the service industry makes some of the lowest wages in the province. These are very precarious employment situations, and we know that cost of living is skyrocketing and the cost of everything is going up, so every little bit counts,” says Blum.

    “The reason we hear from business owners are the same reasons why workers need these tips so badly, the cost of things are going up. The cost of business is skyrocketing, but frankly a lot of owners see this as an alternative way to garnish wages. Wage garnishment is illegal here,” Blum adds.

    The Worker’s Action Centre is calling on the province to ban tip theft so staff can take home the money that’s intended for them.

