Saint John police seek sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police say 33-year-old Michael Stewart had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.
According to police, Stewart has breached the conditions of his statutory release and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday.
Stewart, who is a second-time offender, is serving a two-year, three-month and six-day sentence for:
- sexual interference with a person under 16
- exposure to a person under 16
- forcible confinement
Police believe Stewart may be in the area of Flemming Court or Anglin Drive in Saint John.
He is described as five-foot-seven and 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
