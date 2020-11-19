Advertisement
Saint John Sea Dogs, Cape Breton Eagles suspend activities after Sea Dogs staff tests COVID-19 positive
Saint John Sea Dogs left wing Cole Reginato (right) celebrates his goal with teammates centre Nathan Noel and defenceman Bailey Webster during second period Memorial Cup round robin hockey action against the Seattle Thunderbirds in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday May 23, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
HALIFAX -- Two of the Maritimes QMJHL teams have suspended activities indefinitely after a staff member of the Saint John Sea Dogs tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the Sea Dogs revealed that a member of their staff has tested positive for COVID-19, and the team is suspending all-in person activities, which includes postponing their next three games;
The three postponed Sea Dogs games were scheduled to take place Friday at Charlottetown, Sunday at Acadie-Bathurst and Wednesday hosting the Moncton Wildcats.
The Sea Dogs say they are taking the following steps in accordance with QMJHL COVID-19 protocols:
- Players and staff will now be isolated;
- Members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested;
- Public Health Officials have been contacted by the QMJHL and are exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the team and the League.
The Cape Breton Eagles, who defeated the Sea Dogs 8-6 on Thursday night in Sydney, also will not be competing until the investigation by Public Health Officials is complete.
That includes two games scheduled for this weekend, Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21, both against the Moncton Wildcats
In a statement on their website, the Eagles say the infected individual did not travel to the Cape Breton region with the club, and the Eagles organization will be strictly abiding by all safety protocols set forth by the league and Public Health Officials.