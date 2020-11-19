HALIFAX -- Two of the Maritimes QMJHL teams have suspended activities indefinitely after a staff member of the Saint John Sea Dogs tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the Sea Dogs revealed that a member of their staff has tested positive for COVID-19, and the team is suspending all-in person activities, which includes postponing their next three games;

The three postponed Sea Dogs games were scheduled to take place Friday at Charlottetown, Sunday at Acadie-Bathurst and Wednesday hosting the Moncton Wildcats.

The Sea Dogs say they are taking the following steps in accordance with QMJHL COVID-19 protocols:

Players and staff will now be isolated;

Members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested;

Public Health Officials have been contacted by the QMJHL and are exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the team and the League.

The Cape Breton Eagles, who defeated the Sea Dogs 8-6 on Thursday night in Sydney, also will not be competing until the investigation by Public Health Officials is complete.

That includes two games scheduled for this weekend, Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21, both against the Moncton Wildcats

In a statement on their website, the Eagles say the infected individual did not travel to the Cape Breton region with the club, and the Eagles organization will be strictly abiding by all safety protocols set forth by the league and Public Health Officials.