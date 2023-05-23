Saint John waterfront construction leads to new home for Market Square lighthouse

As Saint John, N.B., continues its redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, a popular fixture won’t be around to see the new changes.

A replica lighthouse near the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre is on its way to Grand Manan, N.B., after years along the boardwalk.

The lighthouse had never been in operation, and was mostly used as a disguised storage area.

Although the fixture was not a historical landmark, many residents recognized the structure as a staple on the city’s waterfront.

“We knew the waterfront development would, at some point, lead us to eventually relocate the lighthouse, or risk demolishing it altogether,” said Saint John municipal engineer Gerald Mattsson, in a press release.

“Of course, finding a new location was the priority and we are so pleased to see it go to our friends at the Village of Grand Manan. We have been working with them on a plan to ensure safe transportation from Saint John to the new location.”

It is unclear where the lighthouse will be making its new home on Grand Manan.

More to come...

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.