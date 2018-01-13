

CTV Atlantic





All remaining people displaced by a butane leak in east Saint John were given the green-light to return home Saturday.

Police say the rupture happened Monday at about 11 a.m. in a line that runs from the Canaport facility on Bayside Drive to the Irving Oil refinery.

Bayside Drive and River Avenue were shut down and businesses were evacuated. Part of a causeway in the area was also temporarily shut down, as well. About 30 homes in the area as well as the SPCA Animal Rescue League Shelterwere evacuated when the leak was detected and residents have been staying at a nearby hotel.

Officials say the leak has been stopped and the spill has been cleaned-up. The sewer system is also being checked for butane-fumes and air quality is being tested in each home.

Butane is a light petroleum product similar to propane. It is imported to the Irving refinery.

Operations have also resumed at Irving Paper and Irving Wallboard, which were temporarily shut-down because of air quality concerns.