HALIFAX -- The Saint-Léonard RCMP is seeking information from the public after catalytic converters were stolen from a business in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Police say on the morning of May 19, catalytic converters were stolen off two company vehicles at Lebel 4 Seasons Services on Rue Industrielle. Other items were also stolen, including a tonneau cover and four centre-wheel caps from a Ford F-150.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the specified time, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.