HALIFAX -- Maritimers will be saving at the pumps as gas and diesel prices dropped this week in all three provinces.

In Nova Scotia, regular self-serve gas went down by four cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.340 per litre in the Halifax area.

Diesel also dropped 3.1 cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.221 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also dropped in P.E.I., down 2.9 cents per litre to the minimum price of $1.366 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. dropped by 1.8 cents, to minimum price of $1.337.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 1.3 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.394.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 1.3 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.373.