Schools, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes

Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.

All schools are closed across New Brunswick. All schools are closed in Nova Scotia, except for those in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, where only Digby County classes are cancelled for the day. Schools in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties are dismissing students two hours early, however.

Many New Brunswickers awoke to heavy snowfall Friday morning while Nova Scotians were dealing with freezing rain and icy roads.

“New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will remain on the colder, snowy side of the system on Friday, though some ice pellets may mix in on the Bay of Fundy coastline and for eastern P.E.I.,” explained CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell.

“Nova Scotia can expect a prolonged period of icy weather Friday into Saturday morning, including freezing rain and ice pellets.”

Mitchell said parts of central and southeastern New Brunswick and much of P.E.I. could see up to 50 centimetres of snow, while some parts of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton could see up to 30 centimetres.

“A lighter mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain may persist for Atlantic areas of Nova Scotia into Saturday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Flurries are expected for New Brunswick and P.E.I. Saturday morning,” said Mitchell.

Environment Canada has issued a number of freezing rain, winter storm and rainfall warnings in Nova Scotia. In New Brunswick, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect. Winter storm warnings are also in effect on P.E.I.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.