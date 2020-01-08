HALIFAX -- It’s a snow day for many Maritime students as a winter storm sweeps across the region.

All public schools are closed in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and many are closed in eastern New Brunswick.

All university campuses in the Halifax area are closed, along with the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish. Cape Breton University has closed its campus for the morning. Most NSCC campuses are also closed.

Many businesses in the region are closed or are delaying opening.

The weather is also affecting travel and road conditions. Many flights are cancelled at Maritime airports this morning and passengers are being urged to check their flight status.

CTV meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says snow will develop through the morning, continue in the afternoon, and break down to scattered flurries Wednesday evening.

Mitchell says the snow will be heaviest in Nova Scotia, especially in the Halifax area, eastern Nova Scotia, and in Cape Breton. Those areas could see more than 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Antigonish County, parts of Colchester County, Guysborough County, the Halifax area, Hants County, Inverness County, Lunenburg County, Pictou County, Richmond County, and Cape Breton. Special weather statements are in effect for the rest of the province.