ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Scotiabank to close eight branches in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Scotiabank says it is closing eight branches across rural Newfoundland.

    A spokesperson for the Canadian banking giant confirmed in a series of emails that branches in Grand Bank, Twillingate, Lewisporte, Bonavista, Burgeo, Flowers Cove, Deer Lake and Whitbourne will close.

    Daniela Da Silva did not say when the branches will close, nor how many employees will be affected by the closures.

    Da Silva says customers in affected communities requiring in-person banking services will have to go to other branches.

    Scotiabank also closed its branch on Newfoundland's Fogo Island last year.

    Bonavista Mayor John Norman said in a Facebook post Monday that he was told his town's Scotiabank would be shut down in the fall of 2024, adding that he was assembling a committee to fight the decision.

    "The business community, low-income groups, seniors and others cannot do all banking online. Scotiabank kicked its customers with this, and if they choose not to serve us, we will make other arrangements with another financial institution," Norman wrote.

    Da Silva said despite the closures, Scotiabank "will continue to have a strong presence in Atlantic Canada, including Newfoundland and Labrador."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News