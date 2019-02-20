

With the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in full swing on Cape Breton Island, some athletes aren’t only trying to balance their training and game schedules.

Sarah Murphy of Team Nova Scotia got her first win at the 2019 games and had her very own cheerleader to cheer her on, her four-and-a-half-month-old son William.

“It was a little difficult kind of getting your feet and your balance back under you, especially trying to manage time with him and a two-year-old,” said Murphy. “My family was a really great help and kind of allowed me to get back out as much as I could.”

Murphy isn’t the only player from Team Nova Scotia to have her little one join her. Two members of the team, including Murphy, had babies in the months leading up the game. Murphy says the mothers not only lean on each other on the ice, but off the ice as well.

“They’re so understanding,” said Murphy. “Sometimes you’re at practice and you get a call and you’re like, ‘Oh, I got to go,’ and they’re just like, ‘Don’t worry about it, you have to do what you have to do. Family first.’”

Nova Scotia skip Jill Brothers had a team to cheer her on, including her six-month-old daughter Andie, and her older son Casey.

“My son is almost four. So it’s actually cooler to have him here, because he actually gets to cheer me on now,” said Brothers. “She has to be along for the ride, but he’s actually really enjoying being here in the arena watching.”

“We can look back on it and be like, ‘You were at my second Scotties! And you were only four months old!’” said Murphy.

Rachel Brown from Team Alberta also had her bundle of joy with her. Her first child, Finn, was born just four months ago.

“I gave birth in October. So I had to bounce back really quick,” said Brown.

“Between naps and feedings, it’s hard to get to the rink. But I just have to be really organized and I bring him to the rink a lot of times with me. Just put him on the back boards in a stroller and kind of push him around.”

Despite having to train through her pregnancy, Brown has won all five of her games with Team Alberta at the Scotties Tournament so far.

“I didn’t realize how special it would be until I played the first couple of games,” said Brown. “It’s so nice to come off and see him. He just makes me so happy. So it’s just so nice to have him here.”

The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts wraps up his Sunday.

With Files from CTV’s Ryan MacDonald