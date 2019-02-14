

CTV Atlantic





The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins in Sydney on Friday.

Despite weather delays for curlers and crews, the buzz is in the air as the island pulls out the welcome mat.

On Valentine's Day, Centre 200 was buzzing with activity as last-minute preparations were being made.

“The final preparations are being made for the ice, which is the most important thing really for the event,” said Centre 200 manager Paul MacDonald. “We have our technical people with TSN in, finalizing all the broadcast preparations for this event. And now you really, you're feeling the anticipation.”

You can feel it on the streets, too, with more than 5,800 people expected in town for the event; there will be serious spinoffs.

“Roughly $5 million dollars in visitor spending is expected over the next 10 days,” said Kathleen Yurchesyn of the Cape Breton Chamber of Commerce. “And with that, there will be about an $8 million dollar total economic impact spinoff for the entire province.”

There's not a room to be had at any downtown hotel; they're all booked solid.

“Any kind of event that's this big is always a great impact on the hotel's business. But it's a double impact when it's this time of year,” hotel manager Michele Bianchini.

A stone's throw away at a pub, it will be all hands on deck.

“It'll increase our revenue by 30 to 40 per cent,” said chef and owner Ardon Mofford. “And part-time staff will be in full-time positions for the entire week that they're here.”

Back at the rink, people are gearing up for the first action of the 2019 Scotties.

The tournament kicks off Friday with a wild card game that is free to the public.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, really, for some people, and it may not be back for a while,” said MacDonald. “So, I hope they do come out and see this great event.”

Macdonald says there's been a boost in ticket sales the past week, too, but now that Canada's best women curlers are here and ready to rock, he's hoping to fill the house and show that Cape Breton hospitality is right on the button.

Weather did delay the arrivals of some of the teams, and others involved in putting on an event of this size, but organizers tell me they expect everyone to be here in time for things to roll out on schedule on Friday.

After months of build-up, it’s finally here and excitement is expected to reach a fever pitch by the time the final rolls around.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.