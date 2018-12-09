

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles captain Declan Smith has lit the lamp 35 times over his four seasons with the Screaming Eagles. But it was his emotional game-winning goal on Friday night that Smith, and Cape Breton hockey fans will never forget.

Friday night’s game against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan was Smith’s first game back in the lineup, after his mother Rachel tragically passed away on December 1st following a battle with cancer.

With the game tied 2-2 and time ticking down in the third period, the puck found its way to the stick of the player who was looking for it more than anyone else.

“That late, I was getting a little nervous, because I really wanted it,” said Declan Smith about his game-winning goal in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Smith’s touching celebration after scoring ensured there weren’t many dry eyes in the crowd of Sydney’s Centre 200. Immediately after his goal found the back of the net, Smith turned towards the Screaming Eagles bench, removed his right glove, kissed his hand and pointed to the sky.

“I just pointed at the sky for my mom, pointed up, because I knew she helped me get that one,” Smith describes.

It’s been a tough season for the Antigonish, N.S. native. He had to miss a few games as his mother’s health worsened, including a big win last Wednesday in Moncton- the day of Rachel’s funeral.

Smith remembers his mother Rachel as a devoted school teacher and hockey mom, who was always there for him and his two younger brothers as they chased their dreams.

“Her most favourite thing was getting an assist, because an assist is helping,” remembers Smith. “So she would always text me before my games and say ‘try and get an assist tonight’.”

Smith got his assist out of the way in the first period, finding winger Brooklyn Kalmikov for a goal that tied the score at 1-1. But Smith wanted more than just an assist, and hints that he may have felt some divine inspiration was involved in his game-winning goal.

“I really wanted the goal, for her. So, I think she gave me that goal for me.”

Over the 22 seasons that the Screaming Eagles have called Sydney home, the franchise has seen plenty of triumph and tragedy. But many fans who have been around since day one say Declan Smith’s goal on Friday night was the most emotional moment in Screaming Eagles history.

Smith was named first star of the game, and in a heartwarming display of brotherhood, his teammates wouldn’t leave his side as he did his post-game interview.

“They all came to my mother’s funeral, and then they did that on the ice, and I just didn’t even expect it. These guys are amazing, special; every single one of these guys in special,” says Smith of his bond with his Screaming Eagle teammates.

Smith admits Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it up any better.

“It was a surreal feeling, and it was a special night,”

A moment for mom, that Declan Smith, and everyone in the building Friday night, will never forget.

