Sculpture Saint John facing rock-solid deadline

As artists at Sculpture Saint John work to complete their granite creations, a New Brunswick island is preparing to receive its first piece of public art.

The Deer Island Chamber of Commerce’s goal of adding a public sculpture in the community has been years in the making.

In its pursuit of a local landmark, the chamber was paired with artist Jim Boyd at the fifth and final Sculpture Saint John event.

Boyd is creating a sculpture to be placed near the island’s mainland ferry landing.

“When you come right off the ferry, it’s going to be the first thing you see,” says Katherine Landry of the Deer Island Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just a beautiful location.”

Boyd, who is based in Saint John, describes his sculpture as a “stylized sail” to include other aquatic features.

“I just wanted to make a sculpture that would suit the island and suit the Bay of Fundy,” says Boyd.

Each art piece has a value of over $100,000. Participating municipalities and organizations pay $15,000. All other expenses are covered by Sculpture Saint John through its own fundraising.

Anke Schulze-Veltrup of the Deer Island Chamber of Commerce says community residents also did their own fundraising to reach its $15,000 share.

“The community is small but everybody put in a little bit also,” says Schulze-Veltrup.

Sculpture Saint John is open to the public every day on Long Wharf until Sept. 10, when a closing ceremony will be held.

Boyd’s sculpture will be sent to Deer Island a few days later.

“There’s still a lot of work left to do,” says Boyd.