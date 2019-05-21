

THE CANADIAN PRESS





NAUFRAGE, P.E.I. -- An extensive search that was launched Tuesday off the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island after a lobster fisherman was reported overboard was called off at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

A spokesman with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax said it was notified shortly before 5:30 a.m. that a 22-year-old man was in the water off the coast near Naufrage, P.E.I.

Major Mark Norris said a 911 call was received from someone on the boat.

"There were about 40 boats there when the incident occurred, and they've been out there searching since 5:30 this morning," Norris said.

He said that number quickly increased to about 50, including a boat from the St. Peter's Fire Dept., a Coast Guard cutter out of Souris, and a number of other area vessels tasked to assist in the search area.

Officials have not released the name of the missing fisherman.

The RCMP set up a command post and people are searching the shoreline.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick said weather conditions were deteriorating by mid-afternoon as fog reduced visibility.

Norris said the waters are about six degrees Celsius, and officials don't believe the man was wearing a flotation device.