

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police continue to search for a man who drove a car into a home in Clayton Park Saturday morning.

The car smashed into the side wall of the house, causing major structural damage. No one was hurt, but the necessary repairs will be extensive.

Neighbours say the owners of the home were on their back deck at the time.

"They were just out back enjoying some coffee in the morning, heard a bang, and all of a sudden a car is halfway in their house," says neighbour Derek Linders.

Halifax Regional Police say the trouble started at the intersection of Woodbank and Bayview, just a few blocks away from the home, when the driver of the black Mercedes failed to stop at a stop sign.

"The vehicle failed to stop for the officer who had his lights and sirens activated, he then noticed that the traffic was too heavy to pursue the vehicle, so he deactivated his lights and sirens," says Halifax Police Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs.

Police say the car sped away and ended up crashing into the home minutes later.

Neighbour Jordan Bonaparte heard the crash and grabbed his camera.

"People crying, holding their children, all the neighbours out looking shocked, police with dogs and big rifles. It was not very Clayton Park of an afternoon," describes Bonaparte.

The driver fled the scene on foot. A K9 unit was brought to the scene, but police were not able to locate the suspect.

"The driver is a black male, approximately 6'0", 20-30 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, and at the time he had some facial hair," explains Sgt. Chambers-Spriggs.

The impact of the crash included a smashed oil tank, which spilled furnace oil into the street.

"I can still kind of smell it now, but the whole neighbourhood stank like furnace oil yesterday. It smelled like there was a chemical plant up the street," says Bonaparte.

The owners of the home have temporarily moved out while repairs begin.

Police are still investigating the incident and say they have received a call that the car may have been stolen.

They are still searching for the driver and asking anyone who might have information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.