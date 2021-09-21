MARY'S HARBOUR, N.L. -- The search continues today for two fishermen missing in the waters off Labrador's southeastern coast.

Police say searchers are back in the air and on the water looking for Marc Freeman Russell and Joey Jenkins, who departed the community of Mary's Harbour Friday morning aboard the Island Lady fishing vessel and didn't return home.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the coast guard ship Captain Molly Kool is also on the water helping out with the search.

The Canadian Coast Guard's announcement Sunday that it was handing search efforts over to the RCMP prompted outrage in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dozens of people gathered outside the coast guard building in St. John's Monday to demand the agency keep looking for the men.

The NunatuKavut Community Council, which represents Inuit in southern Labrador, on Monday urged the Joint Rescue Control Centre to resume its search, and provincial Progressive Conservative member Lela Evans said the situation illustrates the dearth of search and rescue services in Labrador.

