Search for missing hunter, 77, underway in McAdam, N.B.

The RCMP is searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B.

The force says Kenneth William Snedden was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday at his home before leaving with his vehicle and an ATV.

The McAdam man was reported missing when he didn’t come home as expected.

His vehicle was later found on Duck Lake Road, but his ATV wasn’t there.

Police have followed up on several leads with no luck.

Various specialized RCMP units are involved in the search in McAdam, with help from search and rescue.

The RCMP says Snedden’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Snedden is described as roughly five-foot-nine and approximately 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown and grey hair, and a moustache. He was last seen wearing an orange hunting hat and vest, a camouflage jacket, jeans, and boots.

The ATV is a red 2005 Honda TRX 350 with New Brunswick licence plate number YD8529 and vehicle identification number 1HFTE252354400628.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on Snedden’s whereabouts to contact the McAdam detachment at 506-784-1205.