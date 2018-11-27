

CTV Atlantic





Police and search crews are scouring a Cape Breton community as they search for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing about a week ago.

David Gerard Simmons of Glace Bay was reported missing by his family on Nov. 19.

Investigators have confirmed that Simmons was in the waiting room of the emergency room at the New Waterford Hospital on Nov. 15 and that he spent a few minutes speaking to two people in the entrance area.

Police have also determined that Simmons was seen walking on King Street in New Waterford later that afternoon, headed towards the water and Hinchey Avenue.

Members of the Cape Breton Regional Police and Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue are now searching the lower end of King Street in New Waterford.

Police are asking people who live in the area to look around their properties anything that could assist in their search efforts.

Investigators are also hoping to identify the two individuals with whom Simmons spoke at the hospital.

Simmons was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black jeans, a blue jacket with red sleeves, and white sneakers.

He has grey hair and is roughly five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.