Atlantic

    • Search ongoing for missing Upper Sackville, N.S., man: Halifax Police

    Ryan James Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of September 27, 2020. (Halifax Police) Ryan James Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of September 27, 2020. (Halifax Police)

    Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Upper Sackville, N.S. man on the third anniversary of his disappearance.

    Police say Ryan James Jessop has not been in contact with family members since 2020, which his family says is out of character for him.

    Investigators say Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of September 27, 2020.

    Ryan is described as white, 5’ 10”, 175 lbs. with dark brown hair and green eyes.

    He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy Guess brand vest.

    Police are asking anyone with information in relation to his disappearance to contact police at 902-490-5016.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News