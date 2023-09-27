Search ongoing for missing Upper Sackville, N.S., man: Halifax Police
Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Upper Sackville, N.S. man on the third anniversary of his disappearance.
Police say Ryan James Jessop has not been in contact with family members since 2020, which his family says is out of character for him.
Investigators say Jessop was last seen in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of September 27, 2020.
Ryan is described as white, 5’ 10”, 175 lbs. with dark brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy Guess brand vest.
Police are asking anyone with information in relation to his disappearance to contact police at 902-490-5016.
